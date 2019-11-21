Natural resource trustees seeking public input for Dow-related resource restoration plan

(11/21/19) - A crisis, decades in the making, is seeking restoration.

Earlier this month, trustees for the Michigan DNR reached a proposed settlement with Midland-based Dow to help restore natural habitats after years of chemical contamination.

Now, they want your opinion on the proposal.

The plan is to restore fish, wildlife and habitats for about 8,000 acres of land in Bay, Midland, and Saginaw counties.

U.S. Attorney, Matthew Schneider says Dow's manufacturing facility in Midland released hazardous substances in and around the Tittabawassee River, Saginaw River, and Saginaw Bay over the past several decades.

Now, the company is joining forces with the federal, state, and tribal governments to develop a resource restoration plan.

"These 13 projects are going to benefit over 8,000 acres plus fish populations. There's additional funding in that settlement then to take care of these projects out into the future, as well as to do some new projects with input from the public," Lisa Williams said. Williams is a Contaminants Specialist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The value of the settlement is $77 million.

Williams says she hopes to see better fishing opportunities for the public, more nature preserves, and more habitat for fish and wildlife.

The public says it'll help bring more people in and get them involved.

"We've got great recreational activities with the Bay and the river like fishing, hunting, bicycling, canoeing, kayaking, and I think it's only going to make it better," David Sommers said. Sommers is the President of the Tittabawassee River Advisory Group.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider grew up in Saginaw, so he values this community's input.

"This is not a done deal. This has to be finalized in court, and we need public input, so we want to know what the public has to say. The public has a very important part of this because they were damaged, so we'd like their input all the way through," Schneider said.

If you're looking for more info or to make a public comment on the restoration plan, check out the Damage Assessment website up until December 29.

They hope to have their final restoration plan by the end of January.