Naval museum accepting donations for proposed seawall around USS Edson

(01/21/2020) The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is accepting donations for a proposed seawall around the USS Edson to protect the area from rising water on the Saginaw River.

Michael Kegley, the president of the museum, said the goal of the proposed seawall would be to prevent from further erosion of the shoreline near the ship.

"We've lost so much of our land out here," he said. "We're a good 10 to 12 feet of land that has eroded away."

Some of the land that has been eroded away was used for various activities. Kegley said that a road on the south side of the property is under water.

Kegley said the seawall proposal has been approved by Bangor Township officials but now it is time to raise enough money to build it.

Kegley estimates that $250,000 needs to be raised to build the seawall.

High water levels on the river has sent water to just a few inches away from the bottom step leading into the museum's offices.

"It's only going to get worse with the water levels coming up," Kegley said.

The museum is home to the historic Vietnam-era USS Edson. The ship was made famous during 14 tours in the Vietnam War, Kegley said. It is the only surface warship currently in the Midwest.

According to Kegley, the rising water will not impact the ship itself but it could make access to getting to the ship more difficult and is impacting the experience of visiting the ship.

"Right now, the people can't walk the grounds to take pictures of the ship from various different angles, to take pictures of their loved ones in front of the ship," he said. "And I think that's important, to preserve that."

The museum does not have the funds to build the seawall itself. Volunteers are in the process of applying for grants to help offset some of the costs but are also looking to the public for help.

"We hope somebody can come forward and help us," Kegley said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money for the seawall. If enough money can be raised, Kegley said construction could start as soon as this year.

The museum also asked for donations when membership dues were sent out.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can find a link to the GoFundMe on the USS Edson Facebook page. They can also send donations to the naval museum located at 1680 Martin Street in Bay City.