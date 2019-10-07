Naval reservist surprises first-grade daughter after year-long deployment

(10/7/2019) - Lt. Commander Wade Hanna surprised his first-grade daughter last week, when he returned home from a year-long deployment to Bahrain.

Hanna stopped by Holly Academy on Wednesday to see Audrey, who was thrilled to have her daddy back home again. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserves.

Audrey said she missed watching movies and snuggling with her dad. But thanks to technology, the family was able to stay in touch better than past deployments.

"With Face Time and email and phone calls, it's a lot easier to keep up and communicate than it was 27 or 28 years ago when I first came in, when all you could get is a letter every couple weeks," Hanna said.

He said the year apart was harder on his family than it was on him.

"The military will keep you pretty busy every day," Hanna said. "You don't have a whole lot of time to think about a lot of things outside of work."

The family spent their first days back together eating meals together and unpacking before Hanna got started on the honey-do list from his wife.