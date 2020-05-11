Nearly half of Michigan coronavirus patients have recovered based on state figures

(5/11/2020) - The increase in Michigan coronavirus cases is slowing significantly, with fewer than 500 new cases reported on five of the past eight days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 414 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday and 33 more deaths from the illness. Those bring the state's totals to 47,522 cases and 4,584 deaths.

Meanwhile, the state reported about 7,000 coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered. State health officials consider a coronavirus patient recovered when they survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

The nearly 22,700 recovered patients comprise nearly half of Michigan's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. All patients who have recovered reported an onset of symptoms on April 8 or earlier.

The statewide death rate among confirmed coronavirus patients stands at 10% Monday.

Growth in the number of coronavirus cases remained slow in Genesee and Saginaw counties over the weekend.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported the largest increase in coronavirus cases over the weekend with 32 since Friday for a total of 812. Six more deaths bring the county's total to 84.

However, the health department reported 19 more coronavirus patients recovered since Friday for a total of 152.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department reported just 28 newly confirmed cases and 10 deaths attributed to the illness since Friday. That pushes the county's totals to 1,768 cases and 224 days.

Genesee County still has the most deaths and second highest number of cases in Michigan outside the Metro Detroit area.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1,768 cases and 224 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases and 10 deaths.

-- Saginaw, 812 cases, 84 deaths and 152 patients recovered, which is an increase of 32 cases, six deaths and 19 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 27 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 195 cases, nine deaths and 36 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases and four recoveries.

-- Clare, 12 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 17 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 33 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of six cases and two deaths.

-- Huron, 36 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Iosco, 55 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Isabella, 62 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 177 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

-- Midland, 66 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 16 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is an increase of one death.

-- Roscommon, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 212 cases, 18 deaths and 74 patients recovered, which is an increase of 10 cases and two deaths.

-- Tuscola, 139 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.