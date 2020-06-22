Nebraska troopers find missing Michigan teen after chase

(6/22/2020) - Nebraska State Patrol troopers located a missing Michigan teenager and arrested a man she was with after a chase on Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha.

Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the chase began Saturday afternoon when a car hit a patrol car that was responding to another call and kept going.

The driver, 22-year-old Jacob VandenBosch, of Farwell in Clare County, eventually stopped. He was jailed on potential charges involving drug and traffic offenses.

A 15-year-old girl who was with VandenBosch had a warrant for her arrest and had been reported missing. She was returned to Michigan.