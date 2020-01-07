Nebraska woman gets bison car wash

Kelly Keogh got a “unique car wash’ when a bison decided to lick her vehicle clean.

She took a video during a recent visit to the Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in north-central Nebraska as the massive beast gave her vehicle a good licking.

“Got a unique car wash ... a couple days ago,” Keogh said on Facebook. “It’s not a long video but real up close & personal! Lol.”

The bison was likely licking road salt off the paint.

The American bison is the country’s national mammal.

Adult males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Females weigh about half as much.

