Neeley extends Flint's overnight curfew to May 15

(4/24/2020) - Flint's mayor has extended the city's overnight curfew until the end of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order on May 15.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley and Flint Police Chief Phil Hart say they haven't had any issues since the curfew went in place on April 1. Police have only been called to break up a few groups, but officers haven't issued any tickets.

The curfew orders everyone to remain home from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night except for essential travel. Neeley imposed the curfew to limit groups gathering in parking lots and convenience stores in violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders.

Neeley announced the curfew extension hours after Whitmer extended the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, but she relaxed several restrictions on travel and businesses. He said the curfew doesn't contradict the governor's action.

"It's not contradictory at all. We're expanding services. Life is resuming slowly back to normal, but we don't want to do it at the expense of life," Neeley said. "And so extending the curfew gives us the opportunity to have more people tested inside of Genesee County, inside the city of Flint."

Hart also mentioned that over crime in Flint is down as a result of the curfew, but the number of homicides is up compared to last year. He attributed that to the weather.