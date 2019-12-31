Neighbor receives Life Saving Award for rescuing boys from burning car

(12/31/2019) - A Gladwin County man is being recognized for his heroic actions saving two young boys following a fiery crash that killed two adults.

On Dec. 14, a car didn't stop at the end of Knox Road in Billings Township, crashed through a fence, hit a tree and then caught fire. An adult man and woman were killed in the crash.

RELATED: Dental records needed to positively identify Gladwin County crash victims

Scott McFarland, who lives near the scene, heard the crash and ran to the burning car. He suffered burns on his hands while rescuing boys ages 11 and 9, ultimately saving their lives.

On Tuesday, McFarland was honored for his selfless act. Gladwin County Sheriff Mike Shea presented him with the department's Life Saving Award.