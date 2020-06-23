Neighbor upset about Ambassador East Trailer Park that became junkyard

(6/23/2020) - A Flint man is upset and frustrated and looking for answers for why the old mobile home park he lives by isn't being cleaned up.

Neighbor Ryan Lash is hoping Flint officials can help clean up the mess at the former Ambassador East Trailer Park.

He said his property taxes have gone up and he believes the city should be held responsible.

Overgrown trees, rundown trailers, illegal dumping and toxic chemicals now fill the former Ambassador East Trailer Park in Flint.

"It's just an eye sore, having to live here with it and see it every day and stuff adds to it every day," said Ryan Lash, who lives near the abandoned park on Webster Road.

He's helped take care of the area for a long time. He said the area is a magnet and a dangerous breeding ground for all sorts of illegal activity including dumping.

"I've seen some cars pulling out, but not in time to see who is doing it," Lash said.

He's taken a number of steps to stop the dumping and get the park cleaned up.

"I've reached out to my local councilman and I keep getting told It's going to get taken care of and it hasn't," Lash said.

Ambassador East is in the city's Third Ward, which Councilman Santino Guerra represents on the Flint City Council. He said the issue has been reported to the Blight Elimination Department.

The property is owned by the Genesee County Land Bank and is not currently listed for demolition.

"Kids would be running around playing here and families living here and it's just -- to see it turn into a junkyard is pretty upsetting," Lash said.

But Lash knows this doesn't have to continue. The former Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Flint was in a similar situation years ago, but looks much better today without the decrepit trailers and piles of junk.

"I just love it. I think it is one of the prettiest spots in Rollingwood right now," said Annette Reynolds.

She knows what it takes to make a dream come true.

"I didn't think I'd get anywhere with just one person, so I made a Facebook page and reached out and got other people who saw the same interest I saw," Reynolds said. "They wanted better for this area."

Reynolds held a number of cleanups over the last couple of years for the formerly blighted property off Western Road in hopes that one day Shady Acres would be no more.

"It was very frustrating, because when I was starting out , I didn't think I was going to get anywhere, and I had made many phone calls and I felt like I was being put on the back burner for a long time," Reynolds said.

But persistence and dedication took hold. Meetings were held. Phone calls were made. Eventually, after 1.5 years, the Genesee County Land Bank was able to get a grant to tear down the old park.

That provides proof that if anybody really want to change the neighborhood they live in, it truly takes a village.

"I don't want them to be discouraged and think like I did. I'm one person. I'm not going to get it done," Reynolds said. "Knock on doors, talk to your neighbors, maybe create a Facebook page, make flyers and pass them out. I mean, it is possible."