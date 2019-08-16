Neighborhood store in Bay City to close after more than 95 years

(08/16/19) - They survived the Great Depression, the Great Recession and other lean years.

But the evolution of how people cook and shop is forcing a family-owned business to make a tough decision.

The owners of Kramer's South End Grocery decided to close the store for regular business on Sept. 14.

"We're all getting old and falling apart too, just like the equipment," joked Larry Kramer, who runs the Bay City store with his brothers Scott and Bryan.

Their grandfather opened the store in March of 1924.

Closing the store at the corner of Ingraham Street and 30th Street is new territory.

"Sad, fear. What's going to happen," Kramer said.

The store has been an important part of their lives since they were born. "Forever and ever. This is all pretty much we've done other than farming," Kramer said.

Their parents, the second generation owners, passed away 16 days apart this past February.

There have have been other changes as well. Kramer said fewer people cook. "We have a beef roast in there or something and a young girl comes in and says, 'what's that?' 'Well it's a beef roast.' 'Well what do you do with it?' And you tell them and, 'oh yeah, my grandma used to cook those'. And nobody knows anymore how to cook old fashioned, you know meat and potatoes."

How and where families shop has changed over the generations too.

"Dads got a car, mas got a car, all three kids got a car," Kramer said. "They don't need little places in, back in the neighborhoods like this any more."

They will miss their loyal customers, but look forward to spending more time enjoying life.

"Be able to see the grand kids more, watch them play ball, watch them dance, and that kind of stuff," Kramer said. "Do a lot of yard work that you don't feel like doing after you're here 14 hours a day."

After the business closes for regular business they expect to make arrangements for special orders a couple times a month. They plan to post more information about that on their Facebook page.