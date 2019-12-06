Neighbors help police, DNR find illegal dumpers

Illegal dumping.

It's a big problem in cities across mid-Michigan, like Flint and Saginaw.

And some people are so fed up. Tthey're taking matters into their own hands.

Homeowners in one Buena Vista Township neighborhood near Saginaw have videotaped dumpers, even trailing one and getting a license plate number off a truck.

So far, one person has been fined, but it might not be enough to stop these littering lawbreakers.

The illegal dumping has been going on for a few months now, as someone has been dumping a bunch of garbage in the parking lot of this Buena Vista Township warehouse.

"It looks dumpy, this ain't a dumpy area, its a nice area," says Carrie Hensel.

Hensel is upset with the illegal dumping going on across the road. Her daughter took this video last month of a person who they say dumped trash out of the SUV and then drove off.

"We've even caught them dumping and we've asked them to please not do this, this is our neighborhood and we want it to look nice, and they just ignored us, like it was no big deal," she says.

It's a big deal now because yesterday, Crystal Fowler's family saw someone haul in a trailer with garbage and dump it on the lot.

"My mother called 9-1-1," she says.

Her husband followed the vehicle that dumped the trash and got a license plate number, but it wasn't valid. The debris left behind had some clues as to where it came from.

"Its a serious problem," says Daniel Lee of the Department of Natural Resources.

He is an investigator with the Department of Natural Resources and was able to determine the trash came from a building that is being renovated.

"Obviously disposing of waste where its supposed to go is the right thing to do, but it costs money, when people are working close to the margins, sometimes I can make an extra buck by taking it down the road and dumping it," he says.

Buena Vista Police fined the person who dumped the material and the DNR is still looking into the matter. Fowler is glad someone was caught.

"This neighborhood takes care of everybody, we are all like a little community family here," she says.

Hensel hopes news of someone being caught will have other dumpers put the garbage where it belongs.

"There are trash cans for that," Hensel says.