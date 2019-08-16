Neighbors on edge with new details of Saginaw County bones mystery

(8/16/2019) - Now that investigators know that a man died from blunt force trauma in a wooded area of Saginaw County's Chapin Township, neighbors have even more questions.

Saginaw County investigators parked outside the woods where a human skeleton was found along Chapin Road in September 2018.

Those human remains were found in a wooded area of Chapin Road more than eleven years ago. The news released Thursday that the person died of blunt force trauma hasn't relieved the fears of the people nearby.

"It doesn't make me feel any safer," said Kriss Tobias, who lives one tract of land over from where the bones were found. "We don't know who it is."

The mostly intact skeleton was discovered by the property owner who was checking trail cameras. Tobias said her routine is different since the disovery.

"I've changed my whole life," she said. "I don't go in my backyard. It's scary."

Saginaw County Sheriff Bill Federspiel said a Michigan State University forensic anthropologist believes the remains are that of a man between the ages of 25 to 55, perhaps 5-foot-10.

The bones were badly broken, indicating he was possibly beaten or fell several feet. Federspiel believes the remains were there for between one to five years before they were discovered.

"That was kind of surprising when I was told that," said Michelle Sawvel, who lives with her family on Chapin Road. "It could have been an accident, falling out of a tree stand."

Police still have no clue on identity of the man.

"Makes a person hope that it was an accident and not an unsolved murder," Arlene Sawvel said.

Tobias just wants more answers to the big questions remaining in the investigation.

"There are not many houses around here. We just want to know. We want answer as to what is going on," she said.