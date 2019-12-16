Neighbors stunned over murder probe in Tuscola County

(12/16/2019) - A rural Tuscola County neighborhood is stunned after a woman is attacked and killed in a local home.

Her baby, an 11-month-old, was also hurt. Police have a man in custody who investigators say was in a relationship with the woman.

Neighbors say they are shocked something like this happened so close to home.

The horrible scene played out in a home on Gerou Road northeast of Caro. Crime scene tape was still wrapped around the property on Monday, hours after the initial 911 call.

Police were called here at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman being stabbed. A 36-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Also injured, the woman's 11-month-old baby, who was flown by a helicopter to a hospital. The child is in stable condition.

A 37-year-old man, who police say had a relationship with the woman, was at the home and was arrested.

"All we saw, lights, police we did see a helicopter going around several times for quite awhile," said Doug DeRocco.

He trains horses across the road from where the attack took place. He said employees who work at a local dairy farm have been living in that home.

"We have never had no problems with the people there," he said.

"I got a call to lock your doors. I always keep my doors locked. I have got a security system and it does work," said Dorthia Begeman.

She lives right next to the property and got that warning last night from another neighbor.

"They had both ends of Gerou Road up on (M-81) and here, they had it all blocked off," Begeman said.

She said everyone looks out for their neighbors here and if anyone knew that someone was in trouble in this home, they would have had help.

"We all have protection in this neighborhood, if we knew that was going on down there, there would have been somebody down there with protection," Begeman said.

The suspect is being held in the Tuscola County Jail. He could be arraigned on Tuesday.