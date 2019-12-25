Nessel says Nassar at MSU investigation is ongoing

(12/25/19)- Michigan's attorney general says her communications director was “inadvertently misleading" when she said her office has suspended a nearly two-year-long criminal investigation into Michigan State University's handling of complaints against serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.

Nessel says she remains “deeply committed to finding the truth about who knew what about ... Nassar at MSU.”

Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney told The Associated Press Wednesday that she was mistaken to use the word “suspended.”

She says it was ”a humbling but an important lesson that words really do matter."