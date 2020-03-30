Nestle increasing bottled water donations to Flint residents

(3/30/2020) - Nestle Waters North America is boosting its weekly donation of bottled water to the city of Flint, specifically allocating more supply for delivery to residents.

Nestle's Ice Mountain brand has been donating 100,000 bottles of water to Flint since May 2018. That water has been distributed through the three Help Centers set up after the Flint water crisis.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the additional weekly donation will be delivered to residents who are most at risk for contracting coronavirus.

“We appreciate the steadfast generosity of our partners at Nestlé Waters. Their contributions to our community have already been extraordinary — and now they are going above and beyond once again,” Neeley said.

His office will release more information soon for who is eligible and how they can sign up for home delivery.

Curbside delivery of free bottled water remains available at the three Help Centers:

-- Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-- Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Flint also is distributing free water filters and replacement cartridges to city residents affected by the water crisis. Call 810-410-2020 for more information.

Neeley said Flint has restored water to 140 accounts since announcing plans on March 12 to provide service to all occupied households.