Nestle's water bottling could be affected by legislation to close loophole

(12/6/2019) - Lawmakers in Michigan are working to protect the state's water resources from corporations.

On Thursday, new legislation was introduced that would close a loophole that allows the bottled water industry to ship water outside of the Great Lakes basin, which is prohibited by the Great Lakes Compact, as long as it's in 5.7 gallon containers or smaller, according to a press release.

“Our lawmakers failed us when they allowed Nestlé to recklessly pump Michigan’s groundwater and ship it out of the Great Lakes basin,” said Peggy Case, president of Michigan Citizens for Water Conservation. “Today, we are one step closer to seeing that dangerous loophole closed and to protecting Michigan’s waters from corporations seeking to profit from our water resources.”

The bills would also amend the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act "to hold Michigan's waters in public trust, enshrining in state statute that the waters of the state belong to everyone and no one, and that they are to be preserved as a public commons for all," according to the release.