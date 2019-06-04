New AmeriCorps position to help fight opioid addiction

(06/04/19) - The Great Lakes Bay Region is one of only a few communities in the state to benefit from a new program designed to fight the opioid epidemic.

The Saginaw Police Department and the Great Lakes Bay Region Families Against Narcotics (GLBR FAN) just announced the program.

"We've now been approved to receive a PAARI, Which is Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative," explained Lori Ziolkowski, vice president of the GLBR FAN chapter.

Already FAN is helping facilitate Hope Not Handcuffs, a program which allows people struggling with addiction to walk into a participating police station as a first step into recovery.

Currently ten Mid-Michigan police departments participate in the program.

Since last July the GLBR FAN chapter has helped more than 70 people in Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties enter recovery.

Next, an AmeriCorps Volunteer in Service to America (VISTA) will join the efforts.

The AmeriCorps VISTA is part of a pilot program launching in only eight states.

Only four VISTAs will be in Michigan. There will be two in Frasier, one in Taylor, and one in Saginaw.

Ziolkowski said the strong support FAN has from local police is the main reason Saginaw was selected for the program.

"These VISTAs are now going to be working specifically embedded in the police departments, and they're specifically going to be working on the opioid epidemic," Ziolkowski said.

Ziolkowski's daughter overcame opioid addiction and continues in recovery. She feels the additional support is necessary.

Programs like Hope Not Handcuffs and PAARI were not in existence when their journey began. "We felt like the drug dealer was our enemy, addiction was our enemy, the police were our enemy, and we felt like we were alone in this problem and we didn't know where to turn for help," Ziolkowski said.

The AmeriCorps VISTA will be based at the Saginaw Police Department.

"What do we tell our children? If you need assistance, go to the police department. Go to see a police officer. That should be no different for an adult," said Lt. Dave Kendziorski with the Saginaw Police Department.

The focus of the VISTA will be on outreach, education, and guidance related to the opioid epidemic and efforts to get people into recovery.

"It's the next logical step in our partnership with Families Against Narcotics and in relation to our Hope Not Handcuffs program," Lt. Kendziorski said.

They hope to have the VISTA position filled by late June. For more information click on the 'Related Links' with this story.