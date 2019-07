(7/8/19) - A new medical marijuana store is scheduled to open Wednesday in Mid-Michigan.

Skymint Bay City says the business on Wilder Road will be one of 19 locations it plans to open in Michigan in the next 12 to 18 months.

The company describes the store as having the "highest quality medical marijuana and marijuana products in a contemporary and inviting setting."

Skymint Bay City is set to open to medical marijuana cardholders on Wednesday at 9 a.m.