New CANUSA road race to help support the international games

(6/27/19) - A big announcement - increasing the excitement of a long-time Flint area tradition!

We're just a little over a month away from the 62-year athletic event that pits Flint and Genesee County youth with their counterparts in Hamilton, Ontario.

Early Friday, it was announced there will be a new race called the CANUSA 5K Challenge.

"It will be taking place Saturday morning, September 14th, the biggest day of the golf tournament.

But, before anyone tees off, racers will be running right around the Warwick Hills Golf Course in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in the entire area," said Andy Younger, Crim Race Director.

That run will help raise money to support future CANUSA game activities.

You may recall last year, the Crim Fitness Foundation became the managing partner of the CANUSA games.

The goal is to use their resources and staff to help build on the solid foundation of hundreds of volunteers and staff who dedicate their time for the event and help guide planning for the future.

"We kind of are working towards creating maybe a year round program where athletes in a little bit higher level can compete all year long. And that way, they can compete in our CANUSA games and hopefully have a very strong presence during the CANUSA games," commented Sharon Davenport, CANUSA Games Director.

The opening ceremonies of the CANUSA games will be held at Atwood Stadium, Friday, August 9th.