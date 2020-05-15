New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site opens in Flint

(5/15/2020) - Genesse County within the past week has seen two new COVID-19 testing sites comes to the area.

The first opened at Grand Blanc high school last Thursday and the newest addition is in the parking lot of the Walmart on Corunna Road; made possible through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

"I think it's a great things for the communities. We know there have been a lot of challenges. The coronavirus has impacted the country, the state and this community. The more options we have the better," said Brad Murphy, Walmart health and wellness market director.

The availability of testing throughout Michigan is expected to keep increasing as local health departments are going to get up to 1,000 staff members added to their roster, which could create more drive-thru sites that will be free to the public.

Murphy believes the free testing will ease michiganders' minds.

"Going in part of the fear is 'Do I have to pay it? Do I have insurance coverage?'," he said. "I think to be able to drive up or sign-up the day before, know you can get an appointment, know you can come through the parking lot get tested in five minutes have results in one to three days is a great thing to offer people."

Walmart already has nine testing locations throughout Michigan, they opened the new site in Flint to help flatten the curve even more.

"This is just one of several locations we rolled out the past couple of weeks, where we can have increased access to the communities where we felt the communities were needed and warranted."

For the foreseeable future, this site will be open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 am to 9 am.

To see if eligible for testing, you have to fill-out the Quest questionnaire on their website and schedule an appointment.