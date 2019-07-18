New Fleck's Fresh Market gas station in Saginaw gets $249,000 state grant

(7/18/2019) - A new gas station and convenience store in Saginaw is getting a $249,000 grant to provide easier access to fresh food for residents in the neighborhood.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is providing the Brownfield grant to alleviate development costs related to past contamination on the property at 2040 N. Michigan Ave.

The site formerly was used for industrial and automotive businesses, which left contaminated soil behind. The state grant will pay for monitoring the soil, controlling vapors and demolishing old foundations.

The new development calls for a $2.225 million Fleck's Fresh Market with eight full-time jobs and additional part-time jobs. A timeline for the project was not announced Thursday.