New Flint ombudsperson hopes to inject positivity into community

(12/10/19) -- Tane Dorsey is the new Ombudsperson for the City of Flint. The Flint native brings with her a wealth of experience having held positions with both the Michigan legislature and the Federal Public Defenders office in Columbus, Ohio.

"I have a passion for working with people. I throughout my career have worked with a very diverse population, but they all have one thing in common is that they are marginalized populations," Dorsey said.

An Ombudsperson like Dorsey fields questions, concerns and complaints from residents. It's then up to her to follow up with city officials and help get those issues resolved; something she's looking forward to doing for residents in Flint.

"It's really trying to inject positivity and helping people understand their own autonomy. I think for so many years during the water crisis, residents of Flint were used to things happening to them," she said.

Dorsey wants that to change by being there for the people and giving people a voice. Whether its blight, crime, water bills, or city services, she wants residents to understand how their government functions and to help them get questions, complaints and concerns addressed.

It's something Flint residents haven't had in 8 years, and a lot has happened in that 8 years.

"The biggest power of the office is that we have access. We have access to information, to officials, access that maybe a normal citizen wouldn't have," she said.

To get in touch with the Ombudsperson office, residents can call 810-237-2020 or email ombudsperson@cityofflint.com