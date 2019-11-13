New Flint police chief sworn in, council members shuffle positions

(11/13/2019) - There's a new face leading the Flint Police Department.

The Flint Police Department got a new interim chief on Wednesday while the Flint City Council voted some of its members into new positions.

Former Saginaw County Undersheriff and Michigan State Police Flint Post Commander Phil Hart was sworn in as the interim police chief on Wednesday.

Hart brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience to the job. On day one, he's looking at was to improve operations within the department.

"We are reviewing all the processes and all the procedures right now," Hart said. "I have been working with Deputy Chief Bernritter. We are talking about what should stay in place and what needs to be moved. Then discussing it with the mayor to make sure."

Hart didn't announce any immediate changes to the department.

"So at this point in time, I am very new at this and I am trying to get a total understanding of where we are and what we have," he said.

Hart is continuing his run for Genesee County sheriff while working as the police chief.

Flint City Council members also are taking on new roles after their elections this week.

Council members voted to elect Ward 7 Councilwoman Monica Galloway as council president and Ward 1 Councilman Eric Mays as council vice president.

Mays also was selected to lead the Finance and Special Affairs committees.

Ward 2 Councilman Maurice Davis will be chairman the Governmental Operations Committee while Ward 3 Councilman Santino Guerra will be chairman of the Grants and Legislative Committee.