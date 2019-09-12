New Flint water crisis documentary highlights aging U.S. infrastructure

(9/12/2019) - Flint will be on the spotlight on the small screen for the second time this week with the premier of a new documentary based on the water crisis.

The film meant to serve as a warning about our country's aging water infrastructure.

"Flint: The Poisoning of an American City" looks at the history of the Flint River and how it became contaminated, along with neglect of the city's infrastructure over decades, according to Barnhart Films.

The documentary points out 5,300 American cities violated lead rules and 2,000 public water systems across all 50 states have excessive amounts of lead.

The film premiers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Flint, followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers. Admission is free for Flint residents.

"Flint: The Poisoning of an American City" will be shown Friday through Wednesday at Emagine Theaters in Birch Run, Novi and Canton Township.

Flint took center stage on PBS nationwide Tuesday evening with the premier of a "Frontline" documentary focusing on the Legionnaires' disease outbreak during the Flint water crisis.