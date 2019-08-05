New GM procession center opens in Burton

(8/5/19) - GM's new $65 million parts processing center is open in Burton.

The 1.1 million sqaure foot facility is located at the corner of Genesee and Davison Roads.

The all new GM Genuine and ACDelco parts facility is the largest single investment in a U.S. warehousing facility by the automaker in nearly 40 years.

It was announced last year the 650 to 700 employees at the old Davison Road site would move to the new facility once construction wrapped up.

The facility will ship parts to multiple GM distribution centers where customer orders are filled.