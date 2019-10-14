New Italia Gardens in Grand Blanc expected to open in November

(10/14/2019) - Italia Gardens is hoping to open its newest location next month in Grand Blanc.

The restaurant shared a series of photos on Facebook showing the progress of construction inside and outside the building. Crews are installing drywall and some kitchen fixtures inside, including a wood pizza oven.

The post says Italia Gardens hopes to be open "sometime in November."

Groundbreaking for the restaurant at Davis Street and Grand Blanc Road took place in March.

It will be the fourth Italia Gardens in Mid-Michigan. Italia Gardens operates other locations on Miller Road in Flint Township, South State Road in Davison and on Lapeer Road in Oxford.

Italia Gardens became Flint's first Italian restaurant when Albert and Josephine Barone opened the first location in 1931. The company remains family owned by their son-in-law Don Haley and his wife Enza.

Haley has been working on adding new Italia Gardens locations since he took over control of the business. He became interested in Grand Blanc while attending one of the city's food truck festivals.

He is planning to offer a menu similar to the other three Italia Gardens locations at the Grand Blanc restaurant. The new location also will feature an outdoor eating area during the warm weather months.