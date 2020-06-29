New Michigan coronavirus cases back below 300 after surge last week

(6/29/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan dropped back below 300 for the second day in a row Monday after a four-day surge above that level late last week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 236 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday and 252 new confirmed cases on Sunday.

The number of new cases statewide stayed above 300 for Wednesday through Saturday last week. Localized outbreaks at Harper's Restaurant & Brewpub in East Lansing and among migrant workers in Lapeer County partially were to blame.

Michigan's total number of cases stands at 63,497.

However, the number of deaths in Michigan attributed to coronavirus remained low over the weekend with 19 on Saturday and four each on Sunday and Monday. That pushes the statewide total to 5,915.

More than 80% of coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered, according to statistics released by the Department of Health and Human Services over the weekend.

More than 51,000 confirmed patients survived 30 days past the onset of symptoms. That means fewer than 6,500 active cases of the illness remain in Michigan.

In Genesee County, 19 more cases of coronavirus were reported Saturday through Monday for a total of 2,180. The county reported two deaths attributed to the illness over that time for a total of 261.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported only 14 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and no deaths from Saturday through Monday for totals of 1,221 and 120.

Nineteen more confirmed coronavirus patients in Saginaw County were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 639.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,180 cases and 261 deaths, which is an increase of 19 cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,221 cases, 120 deaths and 639 patients recovered, which is an increase of 14 cases and 19 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Bay, 349 cases, 29 deaths and 307 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Clare, 26 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 26 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 82 cases and 13 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 57 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Iosco, 98 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Isabella, 101 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 249 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

-- Midland, 122 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, 12 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 22 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 44 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Shiawassee, 249 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Tuscola, 229 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase one case.