New Michigan coronavirus cases remain below 1,000 for fifth day in past week

(5/1/2020) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan remained below 1,000 for the fifth day out of the last seven on Friday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 977 new cases of the illness, bringing the state's total to 42,356.

An additional 77 deaths were attributed to coronavirus statewide on Thursday for a total of 3,866.

Kent County tied with Genesee County for the most coronavirus cases outside Metro Detroit at 1,600, according to state statistics. However, the Genesee County Health Department reported 1,601 cases Friday.

Genesee County still has the most deaths of any county outside Metro Detroit with 192.

Only four of Michigan's 83 counties -- all in the Western Upper Peninsula -- have not reported any coronavirus cases as of Friday.