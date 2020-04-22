New Michigan coronavirus cases remain below 1,000 on Wednesday

(4/22/2020) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan remained under 1,000 for another day.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 999 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 33,966.

The 113 new deaths reported on Wednesday push the state's total to 2,813.

The newly confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths is about 50% higher than figures reported last weekend and on Monday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer noted the number of new cases every day recently equals a smaller percentage of Michigan's total number of cases. She said that shows social distancing and restrictions are working.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan's chief medical executive, said the hardest hit in the state hospitals are discharging more patients than they are admitting recently. But hundreds of new cases reported each day show coronavirus is still spreading.

“We are not yet out of the woods,” Khaldun said.

Genesee and Saginaw counties saw higher growth in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 1,364 cases and 137 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases and seven deaths.

-- Saginaw, 475 cases, 34 deaths and 40 patients recovered, which is an increase of 43 cases, three deaths and two recoveries.

-- Arenac, 13 cases and one death, which is no increase.

-- Bay, 89 cases, two deaths and 11 patients recovered, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Clare, 10 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 10 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, eight cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Huron, nine cases, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 15 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 54 cases and seven deaths, which is a increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 154 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of six cases and one death.

-- Midland, 47 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, six cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 11 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 32 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 123 cases, three deaths and 27 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Tuscola, 71 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.