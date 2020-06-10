New Michigan coronavirus cases remain below 200 again Wednesday

(6/10/2020) - The growth in newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan remained below 200 for a fourth straight day on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 171 new cases and 13 more deaths attributed to the illness statewide for totals of 59,278 cases and 5,711 deaths.

Wednesday was the fifth day in a row that Genesee County reported five of fewer newly confirmed coronavirus cases. There were five new cases on Wednesday and one more death attributed to the illness.

Only five deaths in Genesee County have been attributed to the illness so far in June.

Saginaw County only reported one new case of coronavirus on Wednesday and no more deaths. However, 24 more confirmed coronavirus patients in the county were listed as recovered Wednesday.

Midland County reported the largest increase of newly confirmed coronavirus cases with nine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Tuesday:

-- Genesee, 2,076 cases and 253 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

-- Saginaw, 1,112 cases, 112 deaths and 355 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and 24 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 333 cases, 26 deaths and 280 patients recovered, which is a decrease of 13 cases.

-- Clare, 23 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 20 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 79 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Iosco, 95 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 79 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 192 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Midland, 99 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase in nine cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 242 cases, 26 deaths and 204 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case and one recovery.

-- Tuscola, 203 cases and 25 deaths, which is an increase of one case.