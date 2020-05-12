New Michigan coronavirus cases remain below 500 for fourth straight day

(5/12/2020) - The growth of Michigan coronavirus cases dropped to the slowest four-day stretch since the end of March.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 469 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus and 90 more deaths attributed to the illness on Tuesday.

That marks the fourth straight day of fewer than 500 new cases and the smallest four-day increase since March 19 to 23, which was a week after Michigan's first confirmed coronavirus cases were reported.

Michigan now has a total of 48,021 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,674 deaths attributed to the illness. Nineteen of deaths reported Tuesday came after a routine audit of death records and confirmed coroanvirus patients.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn't already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Tuscola County had the highest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 23, according to state figures. They push the county's total to 162 cases.

Genesee and Saginaw counties also reported slow growth in coronavirus cases Tuesday while Genesee County reported no deaths for the first time in several weeks.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Monday:

-- Genesee, 1,782 cases and 224 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.

-- Saginaw, 832 cases, 86 deaths and 173 patients recovered, which is an increase of 20 cases, two deaths and 21 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 28 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 203 cases, 10 deaths and 36 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

-- Clare, 12 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 33 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 36 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 55 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 61 cases and seven deaths, which is no change.

-- Lapeer, 175 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 67 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 15 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 38 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 215 cases, 18 deaths and 79 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and five recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 162 cases and 17 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases.