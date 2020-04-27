New Michigan coronavirus cases slow significantly Monday

(4/27/2020) - Growth in the number of new coronavirus cases in Michigan slowed significantly over the weekend while the number of patients recovered more than doubled.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported just 432 new coronavirus cases on Monday, which is the smallest single-day increase since March 25.

The increases of 562 new cases on Saturday and 575 new cases on Sunday both remained much lower than average. Michigan now has a total of 38,210 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The number of deaths also slowed with just 92 on Monday, pushing Michigan's total coronavirus death toll to 3,407.

Meanwhile, the state reported 5,105 more coronavirus patients statewide recovered over the last week. The total number of recovered patients reached 8,342 over the weekend, which is 22% of the total cases.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services considers a confirmed coronavirus patient recovered when they survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms.

Genesee and Saginaw counties both saw slower growth in coronavirus cases and deaths over the weekend.

The Shiawassee County Health Department reported the next highest increase in the number of coronavirus cases this weekend with 38 since Friday.

Additional coronavirus deaths were reported in Lapeer, Shiawassee and Tuscola counties over the weekend.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1,483 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 50 cases and 19 deaths.

-- Saginaw, 583 cases, 44 deaths and 71 patients recovered, which is an increase of 48 cases, three deaths and 10 recoveries.

-- Arenac, 15 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 120 cases, two deaths and 11 patients recovered, which is an increase of 16 cases.

-- Clare, 11 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gladwin, 11 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 10 cases and one death, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Huron, 13 cases, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Iosco, 41 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

-- Isabella, 57 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Lapeer, 164 cases and 24 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Midland, 56 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Ogemaw, 10 cases, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Oscoda, four cases, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 13 cases, which is an increase of one.

-- Sanilac, 34 cases and four deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 166 cases, eight deaths and 44 patients recovered, which is an increase of 38 cases, two deaths and four recoveries.

-- Tuscola, 90 cases and 13 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.