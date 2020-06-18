New Michigan coronavirus cases top 200 for the second straight day

(6/18/2020) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported more than 200 newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday for the second day in a row.

The 225 confirmed cases on Thursday pushed the statewide total to 60,618. Twenty-six more deaths attributed to coronavirus statewide push Michigan's total to 5,818.

City Rescue Mission in Saginaw reported four confirmed cases of coronavirus among residents and staff on Thursday. Some of the patients have no symptoms of the illness, however.

“This is a difficult time for our team. We’re very much concerned about Mission guests and our staff who are dealing with this virus," said Dan Streeter, CEO of the organization that oversees City Rescue Mission of Saginaw and Good Samaritan Rescue Mission of Bay City. "Our prayers go out to our team members who have shown heartfelt concern for others during this time.”

City Rescue Mission has imposed a quarantine in consultation with the Saginaw County Health Department. No new residents are being admitted and those who tested positive are staying away from others.

Staff members who tested positive for coronavirus or continue waiting for the results of their tests are staying home. The mission also is limiting the people inside only to guests and essential staff.

“Our staff come to work every day to assure homeless individuals in our region have a place to stay," Streeter said. "They’re essential workers helping the most vulnerable during these uncertain times. Please remember them in your prayers.”

Genesee County reported fewer than six newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday for the sixth day out of the past seven. That increases the county's total to 2,105.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Genesee County remained the same Wednesday at 257.

Lapeer had the highest growth in coronavirus cases for Mid-Michigan on Thursday with nine. Gladwin County had three more cases while Bay County reported two new cases.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Wedesday:

-- Genesee, 2,105 cases and 257 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

-- Saginaw, 1,142 cases, 117 deaths and 485 patients recovered, which is no change. (No result s were available due to a computer problem).

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 340 cases, 28 deaths and 286 patients recovered, which is an increase of two cases and four recoveries.

-- Clare, 24 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 23 cases and one death, which is an increase of three cases.

-- Gratiot, 81 cases and 12 deaths, which is no change.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 84 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 204 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

-- Midland, 114 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, six cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 42 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 243 cases, 26 deaths and 211 patients recovered, which is no change.

-- Tuscola, 213 cases and 26 deaths, which is no change.