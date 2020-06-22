New Michigan marijuana rules go into effect this week

(6/22/2020) - Marijuana businesses in Michigan must now use newly created applications and resources, state regulators announced Monday.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency said in a news release that new rules “implement, administer and enforce appropriate standards for marijuana businesses and associated equipment and establish regulations ensuring the safety, security, and integrity of the operation of marijuana businesses and are intended to provide clarity and consistency to those working in both the medical and adult-use markets.”

What the state is calling topic-based changes to the rules include updated requirements on licensing, operations, sampling, testing and marijuana-infused products and edible marijuana products.

Applicants for adult-use establishments can find the new rules by clicking here.

Applications for medical marijuana facilities can click here for the for the rules.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency Licensing Division can be reached by calling 517-284-8599.