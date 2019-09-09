New Saginaw police K-9 Harvey patrolling Covenant HealthCare hospital

(9/9/2019) - The Saginaw Police Department is welcoming its newest and furriest officer.

K-9 Harvey, a 19-month-old pure bred Labrador, is joining Officer Justin McGregor to patrol Covenant HealthCare hospital. Harvey is trained in incendiary detection, article searches and tracking.

He and McGregor recently completed training at Magnum K-9 Academy.

The Saginaw Police Department says it needed another K-9 and Covenant paid the costs for purchasing and training Harvey. He will be stationed at the hospital to prevent crime and serve as a therapy dog.

“The Covenant campus is generally crime-free and we want to keep it that way,” said Covenant Vice President Kevin Albosta.

Saginaw police have a presence at Covenant 24 hours a day, working closely with the hospital security team to prevent crime, drug abuse and weapons from entering. Harvey will be able to assist officers around the city.

“We look forward to many more years of a collaborative partnership,” Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth said.