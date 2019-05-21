New Sesame Street Muppet, shines a light on foster children

(05/21/19)- There's a new Muppet on Sesame Street!

Karlie lives with her "for now" parents.

It's a character that some believe could open up a dialogue on what it means to be a foster child.

Tracey Cornelius has been a foster parent to three children for the last 3 years.

"11, 12, and 17."

It's been a challenging--- but rewarding experience.

"We have some good days, tough days, " said Foster mother, Tracey Cornelius.

Cornelius uses every resource she can, to connect with her foster children.

But now she has another option-- to help her foster children deal with their current situation.

Sesame Street recently introduced a new Muppet. Karlie, who's in foster care. It's part of the longtime children's program's effort-- to provide parents, teachers and other caregivers-- the tools they may need to talk about difficult subjects, like foster care.

"We look at a foster child sometime different from others, and we are all the the same, so I think it's a great thing," Cornelius said.

"It's exciting. Exciting because Sesame Street in my view, an educational. honest, put it out there, let's talk about it," said Ennis Center for Children founder, Robert Ennis.

Robert Ennis is the president and founder of Ennis Center.

An organization that has been providing children in need-- a safe environment for more than 40 years.

He believes a program like Sesame Street-- can change people's view of foster care and the thousands of children in it.

"Look what they did for autism.They started that discussion," Ennis said.

"It's like integration in a way. When we get to know each other and we talk to each other and understand that we're just people we're just kids. That will hopefully leave some of that stigma and maybe, some kids being ostracized. " Ennis said.

An education Cornelius believes-- starts at home.

"If I can teach them to love themselves, they'll be able to love others, " Cornelius said.