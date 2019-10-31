New Sports Creek Raceway operators trying again to offer racing in 2020

(10/31/2019) - The new owners of Sports Creek Raceway in Swartz Creek are trying again to bring back live horse racing and wagering on simulcast races.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board provided conditional approval for racing and simulcasting in 2020. But the new operator, AmRace & Sports LLC, has to meet some requirements before the action is final:

-- Obtain a track license.

-- Sign a lease, contract or formal agreement to use the track.

-- Provide a grandstand fire inspection report, information on security measures and an emergency preparedness plan.

-- Sign contracts and agreements for incoming and outgoing simulcast signals.

AmRace & Sports requested 10 days of live racing in 2020, but dates won't be set until the operators meet all state licensing requirements.

“The track cannot offer live racing or simulcasting until a further order is issued,” Gaming Control Board Executive Director Richard Kalm said.

AmRace & Sports announced plans to bring back live racing and simulcast wagering to Sports Creek in October 2018. The group hoped to offer 30 days of live racing during the summer.

However, the group surrendered its license for 2019 track activity in February after failing to secure an agreement with the Michigan Horsemen's Benevolent Association and another track to provide simulcasting.

AmRace & Sports plans to make improvements to the track and its facilities, which closed in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Gaming Control Board approved Northville Downs in Wayne County for 52 days of live racing in 2020, along with simulcast wagering all year except on Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas.