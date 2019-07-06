New addiction hotline offers support, resources and assistance to those seeking help

(07/06/19) -- Fighting addiction by bridging the gap. Non-profit Drug Free All Stars is helping to close that gap by offering two hotlines to people seeking help for drug or alcohol addiction.

The organization was started in Oakland and Macomb Counties and has had a lot of success. Now, they're looking to expand their services to residents of Genesee, Lapeer and Shiawassee Counties.

Anyone looking for support, assistance or resources like treatment centers, meetings, advice, etc. can call one of two numbers 24/7.

Women's hotline: 810-207-1127

Men's hotline: 810-250-7657

For more information, click on the video player above or you can go to www.drugfreeallstars.org