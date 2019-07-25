New bill: Michigan should only allow state, American flags on government buildings

(7/25/2019) - A state representative from the Grand Rapids area wants to ensure flags from specific issues or organizations are kept off Michigan government buildings.

State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, a Republican from Grand Rapids Township, introduced legislation that would stipulate only the Michigan, governor's and American flags can fly outside state government buildings.

She believes displaying flags supporting social movements is inappropriate on property owned by the state government.

“We shouldn’t be playing identity politics with the people’s property,” Afendoulis said. “It isn’t right.”

The bill only applies to government buildings owned by the state. Federal and local government buildings are not included.

House Bill 4820 has been referred to the House Government Operations Committee for consideration.

