New cataract procedure to be offered in mid-Michigan

Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed procedures with over 4 million done each year.

In 2020 a newly FDA approved method will be used by doctors in mid-Michigan.

"This lens implant technology is the first one in the United States that offers distance, intermediate and near equal correction of vision across the spectrum without needing glasses," said ophthalmologist, Dr. Gary Keoleian, M.D..

While the actual procedure doesn't change much, the difference of the lens can improve a persons vision drastically.

Where many patients still need glasses after cataract surgery, this would fully correct vision making the need for glasses significantly drop.

"They corrected the vision but there was a weak point,' said Dr. Keoleian. "It was either distance and near or distance and intermediate, but you didn't get all three ranges in a good continuous range of vision.

According to Dr. Keoleian at the Michigan Eye Institute, this procedure won't be for every cataract patient, but it will be the most used going forward.

"Over 70 other countries across the world have this lens implant already, and its taken off, its been very favorable," said Keoleian. "If you have astigmatism, this lens implant can correct astigmatism as well. So that's what helps give you this uncorrected vision."

Doctors will start using this new method in 2020.