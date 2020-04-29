New coronavirus cases back to slower growth in Genesee, Saginaw counties

(4/29/2020) - Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Genesee and Saginaw counties returned to a slower growth trend on Wednesday after a one-day surge on Tuesday.

The growth of new coronavirus cases stayed under 20 per day over the weekend before spiking to 48 in Genesee County and 27 in Saginaw County on Tuesday. Those figures retreated downward Wednesday.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 34 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and six more deaths attributed to the illness on Wednesday. They push the county's totals to 1,565 cases and 18 deaths.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (625) and Flint Township (124), 47.9%

-- Grand Blanc (118) and Grand Blanc Township (96), 13.6%

-- Burton (93), 5.9%

-- Clio (40) and Vienna Township (40), 5.7%

-- Fenton (45) and Fenton Township (28), 4.7%

-- Davison (38) and Davison Township (32), 4.4%

-- Flushing (38) and Flushing Township (19), 3.6%

-- Mt. Morris Township (53), 3.4%

Only 23% of Genesee County coronavirus patients required hospital care while 65% were not hospitalized. The county's death rate stands at 11.5%.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 22 more confirmed coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Wednesday. They push the county's totals to 632 cases and 56 deaths.

Eight more Saginaw County coronavirus patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the county's total to 79 recoveries -- for 12.5% of patients.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department does not report a number of recovered patients.