New coronavirus cases fall in Saginaw County, increase in Genesee County

(5/14/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases reported in Saginaw County dropped on Thursday while it surged in Genesee County.

The Saginaw County Health Department reported 16 more confirmed cases of coronavirus for a total of 868. Thursday was the first day with fewer than 20 newly confirmed cases in the county since Sunday.

Three more deaths in Saginaw County were attributed to coronavirus for a total of 92. However, three more coronavirus patients in the county were listed as recovered Thursday for a total of 186.

The Saginaw County Health Department considers patients recovered when they go 72 hours without a fever and show improved symptoms seven days after the onset of symptoms.

The Genesee County Health Department reported 26 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday for a total of 1,812. Thursday was the first day with more than 20 newly confirmed cases since May 5.

Two more deaths in Genesee County were attributed to coronavirus on Thursday for a total of 227. The county does not report a number of recovered patients.

The areas with the most coronavirus cases in Genesee County are:

-- Flint (722) and Flint Township (129), 46.9%

-- Grand Blanc (141) and Grand Blanc Township (102), 13.4%

-- Clio (58) and Vienna Township (63), 6.7%

-- Burton (111), 6.1%

-- Fenton (55) and Fenton Township (31), 4.7%

-- Davison (44) and Davison Township (33), 4.2%

-- Mt. Morris Township (68), 3.7%

-- Flushing (44) and Flushing Township (21), 3.6%

No other city, township or village in Genesee County has more than 30 cases.