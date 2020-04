(4/20/2020) - The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths in Michigan grew by the lowest amount in nearly a month on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 576 new cases, bringing the statewide total to exactly 32,000. That is the smallest single-day growth since March 26.

The number of new deaths tied the second lowest single-day level since April 5 with 77. That brings Michigan's total number of deaths to 2,468.