New coronavirus orders imposed on Michigan grocery stores, restaurants

(4/27/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer imposed more restrictions on grocery stores and foodservice businesses over the weekend, including a requirement to dedicate special shopping hours for people with chronic health conditions.

Most of the new requirements aim to increase health and safety both for employees and customers.

The new orders include:

-- Allocating at least two hours per week for people who are vulnerable or suffering from chronic health conditions to shop for groceries without the general public in the store.

-- Employees who are part of vulnerable populations or suffer from chronic health conditions should be allowed to perform work tasks that offer low exposure to the public. They also should be offered unpaid sick leave through the end of Michigan's State of Emergency.

-- Stores must notify other employees if a worker tests positive for coronavirus. But medical confidentiality measures must be maintained.

-- All employees working at a checkout station must wear a mask or covering over their nose and mouth. They can include a homemade mask, scarf, bandana or handkerchief.

-- Restaurant and store workers and customers must remain at least six feet apart as much as possible.

-- All self-serve prepared food stations like salad bars must be closed indefinitely. Stores also are prohibited from passing out free food samples.

-- Stores must have plans to clean and sanitize commonly touched surfaces throughout the day. Those include cash register buttons, shopping carts and point of sale credit card terminals.

-- Employers must send home any employees who show symptoms of coronavirus. They also must implement a screening program to determine whether employees reporting to work have coronavirus symptoms.

“By establishing these guidelines, we can protect Michigan families and our frontline workers," Whitmer said. "When we come together, we can slow the spread of this virus and save lives.”