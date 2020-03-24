New drive-through coronavirus testing site opens in Saginaw

(3/24/2020) - A drive-through coronavirus testing site in Saginaw is faster than a fast food restaurant and could save lives.

Great Lakes Bay Healthcare in Saginaw opened a new drive-through coronavirus testing site.

Tuesday was the first day of testing for coronavirus at the facility, which is the first drive-through testing site in Saginaw County. Paula Peters, the clinical nurse manager at Great Lakes Bay Healthcare, is overseeing the site.

"We have our testers here. We'll do a swab. They stay in their car," she said. "We'll give them back some information and their provider will contact them with their results."

Anyone getting tested at the drive-through has to bring a slip from their doctor ordering the test.

"They screen their patient and determine they need to be tested for COVID-19," Peters said. "If so, they will give them a lab slip with their information and they send them here.”

She said patients need to self quarantine while they await results.

"If everybody doesn't get together and do this quarantine, it's just going to extend the time frame it will take to get this virus under control," Peters said.

Testing at the Saginaw site will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.