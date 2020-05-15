New estimate: Michigan schools, general fund losing $3.2 billion due to coronavirus

(5/15/2020) - Michigan's financial leaders painted a bleak picture of the state budget with massive revenue losses on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown.

A Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference in Lansing determined the state's general fund will lose about $2 billion from the amount of revenue anticipated in January while the School Aid Fund will lose an additional $1.2 billion.

That's a total of $3.2 billion in lost revenue for the state for the current fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30. More losses are expected during Michigan's 2021 and 2022 fiscal years.

Losses include less income tax revenue due to layoffs and reduced sales tax revenue caused to less economic activity during the coronavirus pandemic. Another revenue estimating conference will take place this summer after the July 15 state income tax filing deadline.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis unlike any we have seen before,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “This public health emergency is the root of the revenue shortfalls we are experiencing."

Michigan's general fund is expected to receive $9.3 billion in revenue for the next fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1 while the School Aid Fund, which is funded heavily by the state sales tax, is expected to see $13.2 billion in revenue.

Those figures are down $1.9 billion for the general fund and $1.1 billion from the School Aid Fund from what economists predicted in January.

Losses are expected to continue in the state's 2022 fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1, 2021, with about $1.4 billion less than expected for the general fund and nearly $720 million less than anticipated for schools.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb hopes the federal government steps in with financial assistance for states to reduce Michigan's budget losses.

“We know we have difficult choices ahead on the budget, and we need support from the federal government to help backfill revenue losses to support existing state costs,” Kolb said. “This is an issue that every state in the country is grappling with."

After Friday's revenue estimating conference, the top Republicans on the House and Senate appropriations committees called on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to issue new budget recommendations for the next fiscal year.

“I stand ready to work with the governor to enact a budget correction plan as soon as possible that puts Michigan families first," said State Sen. Jim Stamas of Midland. "Every day she waits leaves us with fewer options and less money.”

He pointed out that reducing the state workforce by 30%, eliminating remaining payments to public higher education institutions, slashing local government funding and cutting Medicaid coverage would only address half of this year's shortfall.

“The challenge is extremely daunting,” Stamas said.