FLINT (WJRT) -- (9/29/2019) -- Flint firefighters respond to about 12-hundred fires every year.
Everything from structure fires...to rescues...kitchen fires and some shooting scenes.
Per capita, it is one of the busiest departments in the country.
But for years, when the alarm sounded, firefighters weren't only fighting flames -- they were also battling their own equipment.
Finally, relief is on the way.
New fleet of Fire Trucks for Flint - finally!
