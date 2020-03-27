New guidelines for coronavirus testing spell out who is eligible

(3/27/2020) - Health officials are curtailing coronavirus testing in Mid-Michigan due to an ongoing shortage of supplies and resources.

Health Officer John McKellar of the Genesee County Health Department said state and federal health officials released new testing guidelines this week, prioritizing who can be tested for the illness.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Resources, health care providers have been directed to only test:

-- Hospitalized patients.

-- Healthcare facility workers who have symptoms.

-- Patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms.

-- Patients over age 65 with symptoms.

-- Patients with underlying health conditions who have coronavirus symptoms.

-- First responders with symptoms.

McKellar said patients who are not experiencing any symptoms or have mild symptoms cannot be tested.

As of Thursday afternoon, Michigan has tested nearly 12,000 patients and more than 9,100 have tested negative. Michigan had more than 2,850 presumptive cases on Thursday.