New hockey league brings semi-pro teams to mid-Michigan

(6/5/2019) - Hockey fans should be happy to hear about this as a new semi-pro league is coming to Michigan. Mid-Michigan will host two teams for fans to watch.

The Bay City Americans and the Flint Wolfpack are a couple of the 12 teams scheduled to start playing this fall.

Ice time is in high demand at the Flint Iceland Arena.

The hockey arena rink is about to get busier with a new Single-A Semi-professional hockey for adults.

"Anytime you get a new team coming in it's a big shot in the arm for any rink,” Flint Iceland Arena General Manager Jason Lyon said.

The Flint Wolfpack's home will be at the Flint Iceland Arena and they're scheduled to have their inaugural season opener this fall.

"All of our players have played college ACHA. We have some guys who have played major junior hockey and some guys that have played really high level of professional hockey,” Interstate Hockey League Drake Mackenzie said.

The Interstate Hockey League Commissioner Drake Mackenzie says fans in BAY CITY should be excited too.

The Bay City Americans will be playing at the Bay County Civic Arena.

"Brought back the name, revive the colors, and revive the jersey style,” Mackenzie said.

They won't be the only ones to relieve the glory days. The Vipers will hit the ice once again and play teams here in mid-Michigan.

"We're trying to get the logo the actual Detroit Vipers logo and do a throwback game in January is our goal," Mackenzie said.

They're doing more than bringing up the past. Mackenzie says they're investing in the state's arenas too.

"You know kind of make the stands a little nicer and put in a nice big giant video board you can see,” Mackenzie said.

Flint Iceland Arena General Manager can't wait to see the start of the season.

"It's a great opportunity to get some new people in here and see what we have to offer here at Iceland," Lyon said.

Mackenzie says they league is scheduled to start up in October and play until March and playoffs will start in April.

