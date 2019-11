(11/02/19) -- Michigan State Police have confirmed two people were shot dead at a home in Saginaw Friday night.

It happened around 9:00 at a home in the 900 block of S.17th Street.

State Police say the victims are a 59-year-old female and a 63-year-old male.

The two victims were married and lived at the home.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police or Saginaw Police.